Messi ties with Lewis Hamilton for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

Messi ties with Lewis Hamilton for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awardTuesday, February 18, 2020
|
Football superstar Lionel Messi and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton shared the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award at Monday’s ceremony in Berlin, Germany.
Both Messi and Hamiltion were awarded first place after members of the Laureus Academy casted their votes. The pair edged out Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal, Marc Marquez and Eluid Kipchoge for the honor.
The 32-year-old Argentine won his sixth Ballon d’Or last year and led Barcelona to its 26th La Liga title. Hamilton was crowned F1 world champion for the sixth time in a spectacular year for the British star.
US gymnast Simone Biles copped the Sportswoman of the Year Award.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy