Messi ties with Lewis Hamilton for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

Football superstar Lionel Messi and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton shared the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award at Monday’s ceremony in Berlin, Germany.

Both Messi and Hamiltion were awarded first place after members of the Laureus Academy casted their votes. The pair edged out Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal, Marc Marquez and Eluid Kipchoge for the honor.

The 32-year-old Argentine won his sixth Ballon d’Or last year and led Barcelona to its 26th La Liga title. Hamilton was crowned F1 world champion for the sixth time in a spectacular year for the British star.

US gymnast Simone Biles copped the Sportswoman of the Year Award.