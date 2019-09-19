Met Service issues severe weather alert for Jamaica

Met Service issues severe weather alert for JamaicaThursday, September 19, 2019
|
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has
issued a severe weather alert for the island considering increased activity in
the Greater Antilles area of the Caribbean Sea this morning.
In a tweet on Wednesday evening, September 18, the Met Service indicated that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely within the next 24-48 hours due to a broad trough over the western Caribbean, among other factors.
“A broad Trough over the western Caribbean and an approaching area of disturbed weather have prompted a Severe Weather Alert for Jamaica,” the Met Service tweeted.
“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely within the next 24-48 hours, especially over eastern parishes. Fishers must exercise caution,” Jamaica’s meteorological agency added.
110 days into the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season and the waters are very active with tropical waves, a tropical depression, a tropical storm, and a hurricane.
At press time, the Met Service indicated that the systems pose no current threat to Jamaica.
Stay abreast with the latest weather updates on BUZZ.
