Met Service to downgrade warning for Jamaica as Elsa weakens

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has said that the hurricane warning in effect for the island is likely to be downgraded to a tropical storm warning in the next bulletin.

The Met Service made the announcement on its Twitter early Saturday (July 3).

According to the weather agency, Elsa continues to weaken as it moves toward the southern tip of Haiti.

“Hurricane Elsa continues to weaken while moving closer to southern Haiti. On this basis and with Elsa’s rapid movement and slight shift in its forecast path, it is likely that the Hurricane Warning for Jamaica will be downgraded to a TROPICAL STORM WARNING in the next Bulletin,” said the Met Service in a Tweet.

While it appears that Jamaica will miss out on the worst as Elsa weakens, forecasters note that there are three main impacts of a storm, adding that the country is not out of the woods just yet.

Hurricane Elsa is projected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica Saturday night and then move just east of Jamaica by Sunday.

The Met Service said an increase in cloudiness with periods of showers and thunderstorms along with strong gusty winds are anticipated to affect mainly sections of eastern parishes starting tonight.