Met Service to downgrade warning for Jamaica as Elsa weakens

Met Service to downgrade warning for Jamaica as Elsa weakensSaturday, July 03, 2021
|
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has said that the hurricane warning in effect for the island is likely to be downgraded to a tropical storm warning in the next bulletin.
The Met Service made the announcement on its Twitter early Saturday (July 3).
According to the weather agency, Elsa continues to weaken as it moves toward the southern tip of Haiti.
“Hurricane Elsa continues to weaken while moving closer to southern Haiti. On this basis and with Elsa’s rapid movement and slight shift in its forecast path, it is likely that the Hurricane Warning for Jamaica will be downgraded to a TROPICAL STORM WARNING in the next Bulletin,” said the Met Service in a Tweet.
While it appears that Jamaica will miss out on the worst as Elsa weakens, forecasters note that there are three main impacts of a storm, adding that the country is not out of the woods just yet.
Hurricane Elsa is projected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica Saturday night and then move just east of Jamaica by Sunday.
The Met Service said an increase in cloudiness with periods of showers and thunderstorms along with strong gusty winds are anticipated to affect mainly sections of eastern parishes starting tonight.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy