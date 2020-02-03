Mexico beat St Kitts and Nevis to advance in CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifiers

Mexico qualified for the semi-final round of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Games qualifiers on Saturday when they defeated St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 at HEB Park in Edinburgh, Texas.

The hammering eliminates St Kitts and Nevis from making the next phase, as they had lost their opening match 11-0 to Canada on Thursday. They have one match remaining against Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz on Tuesday.

Mexico lead the group on six points with Canada. Jamaica and St Lucia are yet to earn a point.

With two teams advancing to the semi-final round, Mexico can only be caught by either Canada or Jamaica.

On Saturday, Mexico went 2-0 up early, as Kiana Palacios in the second minute and Jimena Lopez in the fourth scored from two corners that St Kitts and Nevis’ defenders failed to clear properly.

Captain Stephany Mayor sent Mexico further ahead from the penalty spot in the ninth minute with Renae Cuellar converting from inside the six-yard box, after a cross from the right-wing, picked her out in the 22nd minute.

Seven minutes into the second half, Cuellar outran her markers to convert a quick break and score Mexico’s fifth goal as substitute Liliana Mercado added to the tally in the 76th with a header from inside a crowded penalty area.