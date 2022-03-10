STEPHANIE Christie, alias Mumma — the only woman in the ongoing Klansman gang trial — swore on her child's life to a police officer she was trying to bribe that if alleged leader of the gang Andre “Blackman” Bryan, whom she said was her partner, was released from custody, the gang would give him two “tall up, tall up crissas” (brand new rifles) as payback.

A retired police with more than 30 years' experience in the constabulary on Wednesday identified the accused for court in the ongoing trial of 33 alleged gang members with a grand flourish stating “that's the great Mumma”.

According to the former policeman, Christie, purportedly a pastor, made that vow after he had turned down her initial offer of $100,000 to 'spring' Bryan.

He said he had been conducting an interview with Bryan who had been taken in for questioning in relation to extortion allegations in September of 2017 at the Spanish Town CIB when he was told that someone was outside to see him. Upon going outside, he said, he almost collided with Christie who he was meeting for the first time. He said the diminutive woman engaged him in conversation for almost two hours

“She approached me and asked if I was Mr (name redacted) and I told her yes. I asked her 'who wants to know' and she said I am the baby mother of Livity Coke from Tivoli,” the former policeman said.

He said when asked her reason for wanting to see him, Christie, whom other witnesses have testified was the “liaison officer” between incarcerated members of the criminal outfit, was also the “link” between the gang and rogue cops replied, “yuh have di G (meaning the general, referring to Bryan), is mi man”.

He said she went further to tell him that she had heard he was the one who had locked Bryan up and was picking up other gang members from off the streets.

“I said to her, look at you, yuh have two a di biggest bad man dem inna Jamaica, how yuh manage dat? And she laughed and said Mr (name redacted) di ting up like dat innuh, di ting up like dat,” the former lawman said. Bryan who had been sitting upright suddenly twisted sideways, bending his head way down.

According to the retired policeman, Christie replied, “to get the G out” and asked what she could do to assist. He said when he informed her that he could not assist her she stated, “Mr (name removed) tings can happen innuh, tings can happen”.

“I said, 'like what' and she repeated. I said, 'yuh have your bad man friend dem on each side, left and right. I, as a police, find myself in the middle, if tings fi gwaan, nuh shootout dat man? Two gunman and one police, mi muss dead,” he said he mused to Christie.

“She laughed and said nothing like that, so mi seh wah yuh mean den?” the former cop relayed.

He said Christie then said, “mi can gi yuh $100,000 fi release Blackman”. The cop who said he bristled at that suggestion said he walked away from the accused who then held on to him and said “cool nuh man”.

“I said to her, a diss yuh a diss mi innuh gal, diss yuh a diss mi. Yuh have two a di baddest man dem inna Jamaica an yuh a look pon mi as a police an a come offer mi 100,000 dolla, yuh mad?” the former cop stated.

“She said juss cool nuh, juss calm down, by then I started reflecting on my training and I said okay, I need two rifles,”, the retired lawman said.

He said Christie, whose “face got animated”, replied, “ dat a di least, dat a di least”.

He told the court that when he asked Christie if she had control over such guns, she responded “when di G come out, dat a di least, wi can get dat, dat a nuh nutten”.

The lawman said it was when he issued this charge to Christie that she pledged her child's life.

“Before I left her I said to her 'my girl a seruss ting mi inna innuh, mi need di gun dem weh u seh mi ago get and mi nuh want no old gun weh oonuh nuh want, a need crissa'. He said it was then that Christie, hand upraised, vowed “ mi swear, mi swear pon mi pickney life, anyhow the G come out, dat a nuh no problem, mi swear pon mi pickney life”.

He said the woman had also sought to bargain with him over the release of the other individuals who had been picked up. He told the court that he had some five numbers for Christie who called and WhatsApp messaged him numerous times.

He, in the meantime, went on to identify Bryan from amongst the other accused for the court.

“That's Blackman there standing now, but him look brown, he is Andre Bryan,” the lawman said, pointing with a broad smile. An equally beaming Bryan stood, grinning widely, mask removed, fiddling with his pants waist before resuming his seat.

Yesterday, the former police inspector said upon returning to Bryan after his encounter with Christie, he told him “yuh oooman come an a try strike a deal wid mi…the arrangement is to get two tall up, tall up”.

The former lawman said Bryan laughed and said, “cool man, nuh worry yuhself bout dat”. He said upon asking Bryan for a contact number he supplied him with one that he recognised as one of those given to him by Christie. He said he then 'jokingly' remarked to Bryan, “big man, yuh good innuh, how yuh manage di ting outside (referring to Christie), di only reason yuh ago come out here this evening is because of yuh oooman, but gwaan”.

He told the court that he had not arrested Christie for trying to bribe him because it was his plan to use her to get information on the gang. He also testified that Christie from time to time pumped him for insider information, but said he misled her.

The trial continues on Monday morning at 10.