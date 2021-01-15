Mia Mottley gets COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. She made the disclosure on Thursday.

“My arm is a little sore, but other than that I am in good shape,” she said during a media briefing to update the nation on the COVID-19 situation.

Mottley received the vaccine along with Minister of Health Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, Attorney General Dale Marshall, and five frontline medical workers.

Mottley said Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Jerome Walcott, who is also Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on COVID-19, was working feverishly to get access to the vaccine for the wider population from several suppliers.

“We’ve had meetings every day this week…with different groups,” she reported.

The prime minister said Barbados expects to receive vaccine doses through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) which has been organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) to make available two billion doses of safe and effective inoculations by the end of this year.

“We expect that to give us the equivalent of 20 per of our population but we recognise that most of that is likely to be spread out over the course of the whole year…. The initial disbursement is likely to be three per cent of the population,” she said.