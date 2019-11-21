Michelle Obama nominated for Grammy

Michelle Obama nominated for GrammyThursday, November 21, 2019
|
Earlier this year former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance to the Grammys. However, for the next iteration of the show in 2020, she could be a winner of the much-coveted award.
This is as Michelle has been nominated in the Best Spoken Word Album category for the audiobook version of her book Becoming.
Her book has been released to rave reviews and has become a top seller.
If she wins she will join her husband, former President Barack Obama, as Grammy winners in the same category. Barack has won two Grammys for his books Dreams from My Father in 2006 and The Audacity of Hope in 2008.
It’s been a year since the release of Michelle’s book (also called Becoming Michelle Obama) which chronicles her life growing up in the south side of Chicago, her career as a lawyer, being a mother and wife and of course being in the Whitehouse.
