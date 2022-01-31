Mico Alumni honours 99-yr-old member at 100th anniversary service

THE Mico University College Alumni Association (MOSA) Sunday honoured 99-year-old member, Roxie Stephenson, at its 100th anniversary service.

Stephenson — a dedicated teacher for most of her life — spent the last 15 years of her career as principal at North Street Primary School in Kingston.

Currently residing in St Thomas and dubbed the “oldest living Miconian”, Stephenson will be 100 years old come October.

MOSA President Dr Marston Thomas congratulated Stephenson and presented her with a basket compliments of Pioneer Manufacturing Distributors, owned by a Miconian, and another sponsored by MOSA.

Additionally, as part of Sunday's celebration, a time capsule was loaded with memorabilia donated from the different chapters locally and internationally. The capsule is set to be opened in 50 years.

However, for MOSA, the celebration is a year-long one as it will undertake various programmes that will benefit the institution.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer ahead of Sunday's launch of the 100th anniversary celebration, MOSA's public relations spokesman Cherton DaCosta said he hopes students understand the importance of giving back to the college.

“In a lifetime, not everyone gets to celebrate 100 years, and so we see this as an important factor in our own development and organisation,” said DaCosta, who noted that the college is one of four teaching colleges established in British colonies by the Lady Mico Charity in 1836. The Mico University College is the only one remaining, he said.

DaCosta added that events throughout the year will include the MOSA Week starting February 13; MOSA's Evening of Musical Excellence on May 28; an international education symposium on August 11; and MOSA's Biennial Gold Medal Awards Banquet on November 26.

“We will continue with our scholarship programmes, and we will continue with the development of smart classrooms. Even before we knew of the pandemic we had started a smart classroom,” said DaCosta.

DaCosta added that the association will also assist in the development of the college's track and field area.

At the same time, immediate past president of MOSA, Dr Merrit Henry, disclosed that the offices will also be refurbished.

She said that for MOSA Week, “The education committee will be having a scholarship award ceremony. There's a big activity, which is [the] Thursday, the purpose of it is to bring Miconians [from] all over together and also to focus on student development.”

“It is the panel discussion and the theme for that is 'Life After Mico', and it really focuses on student development. For the panel discussions we are going to have four persons, two from the Diaspora and two locally,” Henry continued, adding that they will also be launching two new association chapters, one in the United Kingdom and the other in the north-east section of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, in his address at the lunch of the 100th celebration, Thomas said, “As I stand to launch the celebration of this body, we must recognise the outstanding work of our alma mater from humble beginning in 1836 to now a university college with institutional accreditation and graduating bachelor's and master's students in many disciplines.”

He added, “Mico University continues to inspire students, staff, and teachers who want to learn, collaborate, and to serve to the best of their abilities. MOSA, since 1922, contributed well to the development of The Mico University College. Many of our past students have gone back to enhance teaching and learning at Mico, serving as principals, presidents, vice-presidents, lecturers, heads of department, and in other areas.”

Acknowledging that the association will be awarding 25 scholarships to needy students, Thomas noted that they also intend to break ground this year to construct a multipurpose building.

“This building will be used for teaching and learning, especially a place where Miconians can come from all walks of life to relax and to refresh themselves. In 2021, during this pandemic period, we have given over $3 million in care packages, computers, tablets, and scholarships to needy students,” he said.