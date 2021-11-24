Mico to present honorary degree to Christine Gore

Mico to present honorary degree to Christine GoreWednesday, November 24, 2021
|
THE chancellor and board of directors of Mico University College has announced that Christine Gore, attorney-at-law, philanthropist and leader in early childhood education, will be its honorary graduand this year.
Gore will receive a doctor of education (EdD) in leadership (honoris causa) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to leadership in early childhood education and to philanthropy in the wider education sector.
A graduate of the Norman Manley Law School and the University of Sydney, Australia, where she earned a master's in international trade and finance law, she translated those skills into public service. She pursued her interests in the environment through the Nature Preservation Foundation and The Master Plan for Hope Gardens, among others.
A Mico release said her involvement in education began at The Tryall Fund, where four basic schools were adopted by the fund. The Phillip and Christine Gore Foundation was founded, along with her husband, in which she implemented and led programmes in 12 basic schools ensuring that “no child is lost to the system”. Her passion for education is unquestionable as she continues to engage with various educational entities to ensure their success, said the release.
The Gore Family Foundation provides scholarships to students at Mico and supports other notable institutions in a variety of ways.
“We believe that Mrs Gore exhibits the core values of our institution: Leadership, service to others, integrity, and excellence in performance, and are proud to confer the honorary degree to a most deserving person,” said Mico.
The virtual presentation of graduates for the class of 2021 will premiere on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 4:00 pm on The Mico University College's YouTube channel.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy