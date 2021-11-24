Mico to present honorary degree to Christine Gore

THE chancellor and board of directors of Mico University College has announced that Christine Gore, attorney-at-law, philanthropist and leader in early childhood education, will be its honorary graduand this year.

Gore will receive a doctor of education (EdD) in leadership (honoris causa) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to leadership in early childhood education and to philanthropy in the wider education sector.

A graduate of the Norman Manley Law School and the University of Sydney, Australia, where she earned a master's in international trade and finance law, she translated those skills into public service. She pursued her interests in the environment through the Nature Preservation Foundation and The Master Plan for Hope Gardens, among others.

A Mico release said her involvement in education began at The Tryall Fund, where four basic schools were adopted by the fund. The Phillip and Christine Gore Foundation was founded, along with her husband, in which she implemented and led programmes in 12 basic schools ensuring that “no child is lost to the system”. Her passion for education is unquestionable as she continues to engage with various educational entities to ensure their success, said the release.

The Gore Family Foundation provides scholarships to students at Mico and supports other notable institutions in a variety of ways.

“We believe that Mrs Gore exhibits the core values of our institution: Leadership, service to others, integrity, and excellence in performance, and are proud to confer the honorary degree to a most deserving person,” said Mico.

The virtual presentation of graduates for the class of 2021 will premiere on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 4:00 pm on The Mico University College's YouTube channel.