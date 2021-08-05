Microlenders welcome regulations for sector

AFTER decades of negotiating, Jamaica's micro financing institutions and the Government have reached common ground on how the institutions should operate as a source of loan funding for micro- to medium-sized businesses and other cash-strapped institutions and individuals.

Chairman of the Jamaica Micro Financing Association (JaMFA) Andrew Mais said his association welcomes the affirmation of “the momentous milestone achievement for the microcredit industry”. The Act was passed by both Houses of Parliament in January and the regulations were affirmed two weeks ago.

“With the enactment of formal regulations, the industry will finally get the recognition it deserves for the role it has and will continue to play in helping thousands of disenfranchised Jamaicans get access to credit,” Mais, who took over as JaMFA chairman last December, told the Jamaica Observer.

He said that the industry has, for decades, been at the forefront of advocating successive Government administrations for providing regulation to guide and enable the development of the sector.

“We are therefore not averse to being regulated, providing that it provides this enabling environment for growth and development within the sector. Given the context of the challenges we now face as a country, brought on by the pandemic, Jamaica will need a robust, vibrant, and nimble microcredit industry to foster real and lasting economic growth and development significantly at the grass root levels of the society,” he said.

But he cautioned that there still remains several unanswered questions and apprehension regarding critical aspects of the Act itself, and extending to the rules and regulations “which are unduly onerous, restrictive and could possibly inhibit rather than provide an enabling environment for this critical sector to grow”.

However, he said that the industry is encouraged and pleased with the working relationship that it has developed with the regulator, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), even at this embryonic stage.

“Deputy Governor [of the Bank of Jamaica] Maureen Simms and her team have sought to give us the assurance that they will work to foster deep and ongoing conversations with the sector to ensure adequate sensitisation on both sides of the aisle, and will take a more of risked-based approach to their oversight, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. We look forward to working closely with her and her team,” he said.

The Act had passed through the hands of several industry and commerce ministers before being safely piloted through the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke after it was decided that the BOJ would be the main oversight body.

Mais said that formalising the sector will enable and enhance the ability of licensed microlenders to get access to capital from a wider cross-section of sources and be able to negotiate better terms in order to fund their operations and meet the demands of their clients.

He said that serving as deputy chief executive officer of New Era Finance Limited made him aware that microcredit lenders have become an extremely vital sector of the economy, and led to his belief that they are inextricably linked to Jamaica's economic success.

“Candidly, irrespective of the efforts of other types of lenders in the space, microcredit institutions are now a necessity, given that we are far more adept and effective in reaching the masses, and the masses respond to the sector much more readily,” he said.

As an association, JaMFA has taken steps to provide direct assistance to its members in their effort to become licensed and has developed a series of practical workshops and guidance materials geared towards achieving maximum registration and licensing for all our members.

“We are deeply committed and invested in ensuring that the sector remains vibrant and accessible by all Jamaicans, providing and fostering a platform from which they can realise their entrepreneurial aspirations as well as being able to take care of life demands,” he stated.

The agreement between the parties followed a process that began almost about two decades ago, as successive governments continued the process to introduce regulations to outlaw predatory lending practices, threats and intimidation, as well as promote greater transparency, disclosure of pricing and terms of products that offer greater consumer protection.

The Microcredit Act empowers the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), with approval from the minister, to develop and issue a code of conduct for licensees, as well as to investigate complaints brought to it by a consumer of a microcredit service, and ensures the cooperation and collaboration between the CAC and the BOJ, including the referral of matters to each other, and implementation of penalties, where appropriate.

This new law is part of a suite of legislative and policy steps being implemented by the Government aimed at improving financial stability and access to finance. These steps include the modernisation of the central bank, reforming of the pension investment limits to allow pension funds to invest in venture capital, private equity, private securities, and the abolition of ad valorem stamp duty on financial and real estate transactions.