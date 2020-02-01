Middle-aged men urged to get screened for prostate cancer

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is urging men over 40 to take advantage of free prostate cancer tests offered through the Boss Man campaign.

The first of a series of screenings under the initiative took place on Thursday (January 30), at the Morant Bay Health Centre in St. Thomas.

Launched in September 2019, Boss Man is geared towards increasing awareness about prostate cancer and the need for men to get regular checks.

In an interview with JIS News, Minister Tufton said that along with the prostate cancer tests, men will also benefit from general health checks along with counselling and information.

“We are encouraging men over 40 to come out for free screening. What we are saying to our men is, you must ‘Boss Up’ and get tested, because early detection could save your life,” he said.

A total of 671 men died from prostate cancer in 2016, accounting for 19 per cent of the total cancer deaths on the island, and making prostate cancer a leading public health problem.

The Boss Man initiative is being undertaken through sponsorship and collaboration with the Jamaica Cancer Society, Guardian Group, and the Guardsman Group.

A number of churches, municipal corporations, community groups, and uniformed organisations have come on board to stage health fairs to offer tests and screenings.

— JIS