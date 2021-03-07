Might as well: CDC issues guidelines for zombie apocalypse

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) knows that anything is possible in the times we are living. And say, for example, a Zombie apocalypse happens they want you to be prepared.

Yes, BUZZ Fam, you read that right. The CDC has issued guidelines to prepare for a zombie apocalypse.

So what do you do just in case you see dazed people walking around with their hands in the air, eating the brain of the ‘unzombified’ humans? Well, according to the CDC, the first step is to create an emergency kit with essentials that will last you a few days.

The kit should include a gallon of water per day for each person; nonperishable food items; medications; tools and supplies; sanitation and hygiene products; clothing and bedding; important documents and first aid supplies, the CDC says.

But wait, there is more.

You should also create an emergency plan when a zombie, or a hurricane, is outside your door.

This includes identifying the types of emergencies possible in your area — such as a tornado or an earthquake — to prepare for that situation and make a list of your emergency contacts. You should also pick a place to evacuate to and make an evacuation plan, which includes a designated meeting place for you and those you live with to regroup.

For its part, the CDC says it would conduct an investigation, as it would for any disease outbreak, and provide assistance to states. Until it could determine the cause of the outbreak and how it could be treated and stopped.

The blog post was originally published in 2011, but with everything going on now, it’s not surprising that somebody found it.