Midnight madness! 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina

Midnight madness! 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits ArgentinaTuesday, January 19, 2021
|
At least three
people have been reported injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled
Argentina’s northwestern near the border with central Chile Monday night.
The injured – two children and an adult – were admitted to hospital in the San Juan province following the quake which struck just before midnight.
There have been reported of damaged roads and buildings in several cities, as well power and water cuts, authorities say.
The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock 15 minutes later, and at least five more strong aftershocks over the proceeding hours, according to the US Geological Survey.
Tremors were also felt in Chile’s capital, Santiago, but there’s been no reports of damage.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy