Midnight madness! 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina

At least three

people have been reported injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled

Argentina’s northwestern near the border with central Chile Monday night.

The injured – two children and an adult – were admitted to hospital in the San Juan province following the quake which struck just before midnight.

There have been reported of damaged roads and buildings in several cities, as well power and water cuts, authorities say.

The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock 15 minutes later, and at least five more strong aftershocks over the proceeding hours, according to the US Geological Survey.

Tremors were also felt in Chile’s capital, Santiago, but there’s been no reports of damage.