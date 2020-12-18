Mike Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine shot on live TV

US Vice-President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine live on TV. Sixty-one-year-old Pence received the vaccine along with his wife, Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Pence is now the most senior White House official to have received doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

“We gather here today at the end of a historic week to affirm to the American people that hope is on the way,” he told the crowd.

“Karen and I were more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people,” he continued, calling it “a truly inspiring day”.

The White House said the aim of the move was to “promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people”.

The US began rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday.