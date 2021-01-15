Mike Pence offers congratulations to Kamala Harris on call

Mike Pence offers congratulations to Kamala Harris on callFriday, January 15, 2021
|
Vice President Mike Pence
has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations,
according to two people familiar with the conversation.
It’s the first known contact between the elected members of the outgoing and incoming administrations. President Donald Trump has not reached out to President-elect Joe Biden and has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win.
But Pence has become an unexpected defender of Biden’s. The vice president resisted pressure from Trump to object to the Democrat’s election win while presiding over Congress’ certification of the Electoral Vote count last week.
Pence will also attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, which Trump is refusing to attend.
One of the people familiar with the Thursday afternoon conversation described it as a “good call,” with Pence congratulating his successor and offering assistance. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private conversation.
