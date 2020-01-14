Mike Pompeo to visit Jamaica for CARICOM summit next week

Reports have emerged that US Secretary of

State Mike Pompeo will be in Jamaica for a two-day working visit to the island

as of next week Tuesday, January 21.

It is expected that Pompeo will be in talks in Prime Minister Andrew Holness on issues concerning trade between the two nations, as well as matters of national security.

It is further purported that Pompeo will host talks with several leaders within the CARICOM bloc to include the ongoing impasse between the United States and Cuba, Venezuela and tensions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pompeo, the third most powerful man in the federal government, behind President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, is serving as the 70th United States secretary of state.