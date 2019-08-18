Mike Tyson spends US $40,000 a month on marijuana

Mike Tyson spends US $40,000 a month on marijuanaSunday, August 18, 2019

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson is known to be a fan of the drug marijuana. The 53-year-old Tyson has now revealed just how prolific his usage is with an admission about his spending habit.
Jim Jones appeared on Mike’s podcast, Hotboxin to talk about his own cannabis business, Saucey. The rapper admitted it had made sense for him to invest in the marijuana industry because he often buys the drug for his own personal use.
In response, Mike asked his co-host Eben Britton: “What do we smoke a month? Is it $40,000 a month? It’s 40, yeah, $40,000 a month.”
Eben added: “We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month. Ain’t that crazy?”
The Hangover star has invested in the industry himself, with plans to grow high-quality strains of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) while “implementing cutting-edge technology to advance the research on the health benefits of marijuana”. Mike bought a ranch in California City for his business, with half dedicated to agriculture and another section for the Tyson Cultivation School, where cannabis breeders could learn the best growing techniques.
