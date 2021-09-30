Millennial purchasers to benefit from Sagicor’s reduced mortgage interest rate

Young people in the housing market could be in for some big savings, after Sagicor announced a reduction in it’s mortgage rate.

In a release on Wednesday (September 29) Sagicor Bank Jamaica (SBJ) announced a reduction in its interest rate on mortgages.

The bank’s ‘Score Big’ promotion, means those in the market can access mortgages from an interest rate as low as 6.75 percent.

Sagicor Bank Assistant vice-president, retail banking, Clinton Hunter encouraged renters and other prospective homeowners to take advantage of this offer, as rental costs are increasing constantly.

“As we can see in the market, rental prices are going up, so now is the best time to channel your funds into owning your own property,” he advised.

“This means when you retire and are no longer earning, you can rest assured that you have a mortgage-free property that belongs to you,” he added.

In addition the bank is also offering a special line of credit for home improvement.

The $2M line of credit, Hunter said could come in very handy for new homeowners, who usually need immediate funds to add the finishing touches to their homes.

“The unsecured line can be used for just about anything – it can be to purchase new furniture, to install solar panels, landscaping, anything that you need to do to make a house into your home,” he added.

In addition to the stability and the freedom that comes from living in their own homes, borrowers will have up to age 70 to repay the facility, to a maximum term of 35 years.

Hunter added that Sagicor Bank is not just making homeownership a reality for its clients; the institution is relentless in ensuring that the process is a quick and hassle-free one.

“We can get you home in 45 days or less,” he said.

“We know that a fast turn-around time and low processing fees are very important to home seekers, and we are committed to ensuring that you get home as early and as comfortably as possible,” he added,

SBJ offers up to 100 percent financing for mortgages, and joint financing with the National Housing Trust (NHT).