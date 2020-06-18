Millions of Google Chrome users are targeted in a spyware attack

Millions of Google Chrome users are targeted in a spyware attackThursday, June 18, 2020
If you’ve downloaded extensions to Google Chrome web browser, then you may have gotten more than you bargained for.
Security researchers have discovered malware that compromised users through downloads of extensions to Google’s Chrome web browser.
The spyware software steals information from a computer and sends it to a third party.
The spyware attacked users through 32 million downloads of Chrome extensions. And siphoned off browsing history and data that provided credentials for access to internal business tools, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters.
However, Google said it has removed more than 70 of the malicious add-ons from its official Chrome Web Store after being alerted by the researchers last month.
