Minister appeals for Jamaicans to obey measures to contain COVID-19 spread

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie is calling for all Jamaicans to accept and conform to the Government’s measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that the onus is on individuals to do what is necessary in order to protect themselves and their families.

“This is not business as usual… . It cannot be for Government to regulate [only]. You have to buy in… . After COVID-19, we have to survive as a country so we need to start practising some level of self-discipline,” he said.

The Minister, who was speaking during a town hall on Tuesday (March 31), also appealed to vendors and patrons within the market districts across the island to adhere to the new stipulations, including the proper sanitisation practices.