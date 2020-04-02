Minister appeals for Jamaicans to obey measures to contain COVID-19 spread

Minister appeals for Jamaicans to obey measures to contain COVID-19 spreadThursday, April 02, 2020
|
Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie is calling for all Jamaicans to accept and conform to the Government’s measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He said that the onus is on individuals to do what is necessary in order to protect themselves and their families.
“This is not business as usual… . It cannot be for Government to regulate [only]. You have to buy in… . After COVID-19, we have to survive as a country so we need to start practising some level of self-discipline,” he said.
The Minister, who was speaking during a town hall on Tuesday (March 31), also appealed to vendors and patrons within the market districts across the island to adhere to the new stipulations, including the proper sanitisation practices.
