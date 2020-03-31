Minister calls on Jamaicans to support healthcare workers

The government has reiterated its call for Jamaicans to support healthcare workers, who risk becoming infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) as they conduct frontline duties to prevent community spread of the virus.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, made the appeal at a press conference at Jamaica House on Monday (March 30), after a healthcare worker tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to recognise the risk that our frontline healthcare staff take every day, not just in this case, but certainly with the heightened risk, given the nature of this particular condition, I want to recognise them,” Tufton said. “I want to ask the country to join in and give them the fullest of support.”

Jamaica now has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that number, there are now 23 imported cases of the virus, 11 are import-related and two cases are under investigation.

The average age of the persons infected is 52.7 years, ranging from a minimum of 24 years to 87 years.