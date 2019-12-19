Minister calls on residents to report persons removing streetlights

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie is imploring citizens to alert the authorities if the streetlights in their communities are being removed.

“The lights are installed for your benefit, to protect you, and in some places, persons are removing the lights. What they do is drive in trucks, and when they are questioned, they say the streetlight is not working, so they have to fix it,” McKenzie said.

He was addressing a recent Local Government town hall meeting at the Trelawny Municipal Corporation in Falmouth.

“I am told that when the lights go out, they do not need to be taken down to be fixed. So, anytime you see anybody removing the lights, take down the licence number and call the police because it is a thief that is robbing you of light that your tax dollars have paid for,” the Minister emphasised.

“It is important that we protect your investment. When the lights go out, there are numbers that you can call, or report it to your Councillors and your pastors,” McKenzie advised.

— JIS