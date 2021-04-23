Minister condemns verbal attacks on health workers

MINISTER of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton on Wednesday condemned verbal attacks on the country's health-care workers.

In a statement to the House of Representatives, Dr Tufton said that it was necessary to advise the public against spreading false information and verbally attacking health-care workers, who have done their job with distinction.

“In this era of social media it is very easy for persons to receive false information, and to then disseminate this information without checking the accuracy of the information received. I wish to warn those persons who are involved in these types of miscreant behaviour[s] to cease and desist,” he said.

“We are all entitled to our opinions and views, we are not entitled to abuse others who share other viewpoints – and especially in the conduct of their lawful duties,” he added.

The minister was giving the House of Representatives the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in Jamaica.