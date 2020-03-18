Minister pleased with conduct of security forces in quarantined Bull Bay

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says he is pleased with the operation of the joint security forces in the Seven and Eight Miles communities of Bull Bay in St Andrew.

The communities have been placed under quarantine to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This follows a Declaration Order by Prime Minister Andrew Holness designating the entire island a disaster area, under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The decision was taken after a number of persons who are linked to the first person who tested positive for the virus started showing symptoms that suggested that they are ill or becoming ill.

“They are doing very well. They have been brought in to do the quarantine work at Bull Bay, which is an added operation. It’s a public health emergency, but the men and women of the forces have responded very well. They have performed their duties with a high level of efficiency and professionalism, and I commend them publicly,” said Minister Chang. Chang pointed out that their duties are being carried out under the law.

Under the Quarantine Order, access to and from the communities has been restricted for 14 days and the extent of the spread of the virus will be assessed and the necessary treatment applied.