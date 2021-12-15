Minister says lack of human resources affecting correctional services

MINISTER with responsibility for the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Senator Matthew Samuda says a lack of adequate human resources remains a major constraint for the department.

“There are not enough medical practitioners to meet the demands of the current population of inmates with special health-care needs,” Senator Samuda said in a statement to the Senate on Friday.

“I am happy to report, however, that since undertaking a review, the DCS has expanded its cadre of medical personnel to include five more doctors and six health aides. Additionally, approval has been granted by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for the hiring of 12 psychiatrists and 10 psychologists to join the two psychologists currently on staff,” he said.

He pointed out that, additionally, the Ministry of National Security, under which the DCS falls, is at an advanced stage of procuring a specialists psychiatrist, who would be tasked with ensuring the timely assessment of all persons pronounced unfit to plead, with a view to having the matter re-listed in the court to ensure a final determination of each case.

“It is important to note that the DCS honours its legal obligations and is up to date with all reports required by law,” he noted.

Samuda also informed the Senate that 15 inmates have already been transferred to a new medical centre and infirmary at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St Catherine. He said that inmates at the centre, which was opened at the end of October and is the first of its kind in Jamaica, are now receiving specialised care at the facility.

He described this as one of the “great strides” that the Government has been making recently in fulfilling its commitment to improving “duty of care” treatment for all persons who are detained in the correctional system.

“We have made great strides in fulfilling the Government's commitment to improving the duty of care, by observing the provision of treatment for bedridden and infirm inmates, as well as the (young) wards within our care,” he told the Senate.

Samuda's statement to the Senate fulfilled a commitment he had made last year to update the Senate on the situation inside the island's adult and juvenile correctional centres, following reports from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) concerning the death of Noel Chambers, who was mentally ill and in custody for four decades.

Chambers died while in custody at the Tower Street correctional institution in Kingston for 40 years without trial, after being deemed unable to plea and incarcerated up to the time of his death.

The minister also spoke to newer developments regarding an INDECOM report, on the treatment of inmates at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where there were claims of a “culture of victimisation”, with officers reportedly subjecting wards for simple misdemeanours..

He said that while the report highlighted several best practices, in relation to the administration and treatment of the wards at the Rio Cobre, they were overshadowed by the allegations of breaches against the rights of the wards, and contravention of key positions of international conventions.

Samuda said that on receiving the findings of the reports, he had immediately commissioned the establishment of the Correctional Services Technical Working Group (CSTWG), comprising key stakeholders from selected ministries, departments and agencies of government, as well as donor agencies, and other interested parties.

He said that the main deliverables from the CSTWGs' investigations were the provision of a report and action plan, inclusive of a road map, recommended strategies, policy changes and infrastructural improvements, to ensure that the appropriate care and treatment of the wards in the juvenile correctional centres were observed.