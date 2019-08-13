Minister urges public to use app designed to nab bad drivers

Minister urges public to use app designed to nab bad driversTuesday, August 13, 2019
|
The minister of Transport and Mining is calling on members of the public to utilise the Drive Safe App in an effort to stomp out unruly driving.
Minister Robert Montague in a post on his social media page called on members of the public to start using the app.
Through the Drive Safe Campaign, Jamaicans are urged to take pictures and videos of drivers committing road breaches and post them, along with the license plate of the offending driver on the app.
“Download the app now and help us to make Jamaican roads safer. You choose from a number of categories to report violations such as speeding,” Montague said.
According to the Road Safety Unit of Jamaica, Pedestrians, motorcyclists, passengers and drivers of private motor vehicles have recorded the highest number of road fatalities since the start of the year.
— Story written by Safia Matthews
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy