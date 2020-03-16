Ministers of Health & Tourism have frank discussions with hotel sector

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and other senior Government officials hosted a video conference call with over 30 Hotel Executives inclusive of the leadership of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) last night (Sunday, March 15) to get frank and detailed sector-specific situation analyses in light of COVID-19.

Senior Strategist, Delano Seiveright noted that “Minister Bartlett and the Ministry’s leadership has been working closely with the Ministry of Health over the last several weeks. This was further deepened following the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-chaired National Disaster Risk Management Council meeting on COVID-19 recently and now established tourism health protocols that have been adopted by all tourism entities.

“The Protocols cover three basic elements – developing the required infrastructure, providing support to the Ministry of Health and educating all stakeholders about the COVID-19 virus.”

“It is clear, however, that with escalating travel restrictions and broad discouragement of non-essential travel, here and abroad, the sector will be reduced to a trickle for some time,” Seiveright noted