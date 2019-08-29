Ministry announces delay of school train service

Ministry announces delay of school train serviceThursday, August 29, 2019
The implementation of the school train service proposed by Transport Minister Robert Montague will not be rolled out for the start of the new school year in September.
The transport ministry announced the delay on Thursday (Aug 29) but gave no details beyond saying it was due to “technical challenges”. The ministry said it continues to work with stakeholders to resolve the issues in a timely manner.
Montague announced the proposed train service during his Sectoral Presentation in Parliament on June 4.
Under the project, the JUTC was slated to provide buses on a special route to sync with trains. “The service will get our children off the street of Spanish Town early, and it is safe and reliable,” Montague said at the time.
