Ministry assessing project to renovate police stations

Ministry assessing project to renovate police stationsWednesday, September 15, 2021
THE Ministry of National Security is conducting an impact assessment of Project Rebuild, Overhaul, and Construct (PROC).
The objective of PROC is to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive to work, while creating the ambience for citizens to engage the police willingly and comfortably.
Being done by the ministry's Monitoring and Evaluation, Research and Data Analytics Branch (MERDAB), in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the study is targeted at police personnel and citizens, to gain their perception of the renovated police facilities.
It is focused on how PROC has improved the working conditions for police officers, while for the residents there is an emphasis on awareness of the project and improvements in police-community relations
Data has, so far, been collected across 45 police stations and facilities in 13 parishes, with more than 300 police officers and 850 residents sampled. The result of the study is currently being drafted and will be disseminated to key stakeholders in a few months.
To date, the ministry has invested more than $853 million to upgrade police facilities across the island. Another $545 million has been budgeted for future upgrades.
The implementation of PROC was born out of 2019 research on the state of police stations throughout the island, which showed that more than 200 facilities were in a state of disrepair, and this was among factors affecting workplace morale among police personnel.
