Ministry lauds National Baking Company Foundation for summer school support

State minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan, has expressed gratitude to the National Baking Company Foundation for its donation of 20,000 snacks towards the support of the recently concluded islandwide summer school sessions.

“We welcome this initiative, where the foundation contributed significantly to assisting our children … It's not 'just snacks', snacks are important, it gives children motivation to learn,” said Morgan at the official handing-over ceremony.

After 18 months of battling the pandemic, COVID-19 left students behind academically and psycho-socially, and in an attempt to mitigate the anticipated effects on the nation's children, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in partnership with online educational platforms, facilitated summer school programmes to give students the boost they needed.

The education ministry is planning to resume face-to-face classes next month and Morgan urged Jamaicans to be responsible in the face of the latest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“I think the entire country needs to understand that we have to sacrifice now in order for our children to reap the benefits in the future,” said Morgan.

The National Baking Company Foundation, which has a history of contributing to the improvement of the learning environment, responded immediately to the call of duty when plans for the summer school was announced, as it recognised the financial strain the pandemic has inflicted on parents and schools.

“We've not yet seen the real damage that this pandemic has caused to our children, whether academically, psychologically or socially. The foundation will remain pledged to lifting our children through this challenging time as they are our future,” said Lauri-Ann Samuels, executive director of the National Baking Company Foundation..

The snacks donated included Chox Sandwich Cookies, assorted Nuts, Tea biscuits and others.

The National Baking Company Foundation, meanwhile, commended the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for its work during the pandemic and has pledged to continue to work in close partnership with the ministry to uplift Jamaica's most vulnerable students.