Ministry of Health distributed over 25,400 doses of flu vaccine

More than 25,400 doses of trivalent influenza vaccine have

been distributed through the Ministry of Health system.

According to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who was speaking in the House of Parliament on Tuesday, reports from the National Epidemiology database, in November and December, 2,370 doses of the vaccine were administered.

Tufton said, “I wish to implore persons who fall in the high-risk groups, to ensure that they are vaccinated against the flu. At the same time, I encourage private healthcare providers to procure the influenza vaccine through private distributors, in order to provide for the general population.”

The high-risk groups are children, individuals with chronic illnesses, pregnant women and the elderly. According to Tufton, between January and June last year, Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic 09, a strain of the flu currently affecting the island, caused six deaths. He acknowledged the presence of Influenza A H3N2 on the island.

Tufton implored members of the public who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, to get the free vaccine in the public health system. These include healthcare workers, children and elderly with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, individuals who are institutionalised or in state care and non-health frontline workers.