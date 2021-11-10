Ministry resumes administration of Pfizer first dose to children

Ministry resumes administration of Pfizer first dose to childrenWednesday, November 10, 2021
JAMAICA yesterday begin the administration of Pfizer first dose to children 12 years and older.
The roll-out will take place predominantly in schools, the Ministry of Health said.
The ministry, meanwhile, said it was continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people 18 years and older.
Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation, and/or death associated with COVID-19.
Up to 8:30 pm on Monday a total of 1,010,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered locally. Of that number, 555,649 were first doses, 398,693 were second doses and 56,158 were the single dose Johnson & Johnson.
To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to visit a vaccination site close to them. Details on the sites can be found at www.vaccination.moh.gov.jm.
