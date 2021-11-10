Ministry resumes administration of Pfizer first dose to children

JAMAICA yesterday begin the administration of Pfizer first dose to children 12 years and older.

The roll-out will take place predominantly in schools, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry, meanwhile, said it was continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people 18 years and older.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation, and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Up to 8:30 pm on Monday a total of 1,010,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered locally. Of that number, 555,649 were first doses, 398,693 were second doses and 56,158 were the single dose Johnson & Johnson.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to visit a vaccination site close to them. Details on the sites can be found at www.vaccination.moh.gov.jm.