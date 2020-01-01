Ministry says there are no local cases of malaria

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising that only imported cases of malaria have been detected in the island since 2012 when Jamaica was re-instated on the official register of areas where the mosquito-borne disease has been eradicated.

The ministry issued the advice Tuesday (Dec 31) in the wake of recent reports of cases of malaria on the island.

Since November, Jamaica has identified two imported cases of malaria. The ministry says appropriate treatment and public health interventions have been made to prevent transmission. “Neither of those two individuals resides in Jamaica and one of these persons has left the country,” the ministry says.

Director of Emergency, Disaster Management and Special Services Dr Nicole Dawkins-Wright, says the Public Health Department has found no breeding site for the Anopeles mosquito, which is the mosquito that transmits malaria, at any of the locations visited by the two persons before arrival of the individuals. She said the vectors have also not been detected in subsequent assessments.

The health ministry says controls have been put in place to prevent the reintroduction of malaria. These include public health surveillance, identifying imported cases and putting in place the necessary control measures to prevent local spread.