Minority shareholders to protest Cemex royalty plans

TODAY, December 7, 2021, shareholders of Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) are expected to vote on the issue of payment royalties to parent company Cemex from its revenues.

Dan Theoc, senior vice-president of investment banking at Mayberry Investments, and Dr Alfred Dawes, a renowned surgeon, are leading the call for minority shareholders to stand up against the push for royalties to be paid by Carib Cement to Cemex.

Dawes, who is a shareholder in CCCL, is calling on minority shareholders to protest and oppose the proposal, noting that the pending decision by Carib Cement Company Ltd (CCCL) to pay royalties for the use of trademarks to its ultimate parent company, Cemex, is “amoral”.

Theoc, on the other hand, said minority shareholders are worried, adding he “doesn't think the royalties are appropriate”.

The 72nd annual general meeting of the company will be held virtually, via live webcast, in accordance with the court order dated November 8, 2021.

On the agenda is the proposal to enter into a master services and intellectual property agreement over “corporate services” provided by Cemex to CCCL as well as “royalties for the use of trademarks, names, and intellectual property owned by Cemex and licensed to CCCL”.

The fee arising is not expected to exceed 4 per cent of CCCL's consolidated net sales.

CCCL revenue of $5.5 billion and an accumulated revenue of $17.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 represent 18 per cent growth when compared to the corresponding nine-month period in 2020.

Said Theoc:”From our point of view, last year's revenues were upwards of $20 billion. So you talking about a figure [the four per cent] that could be up to $800 million per annum. Cemex is the largest shareholder in the company and all profits accrue to its benefit for the most part. So all of these efficiencies it is bringing to the table it already naturally have the largest claim on it.”

Dawes indicated that the issue of royalties which will be voted on should also be a matter of concern for the wider public. He says the company controls the local market for cement and is selling a product which is priced higher than it needs to be.

In a document shared with the Jamaica Observer, Dr Dawes stated, “Carib Cement has basically been granted a monopoly for supplying cement in Jamaica. They are the only company that has a licence to produce cement. To import cement you again have to have a special licence. Such licences are few and the local manufacturer is further protected by a 40 per cent tariff on imported cement.

He added, “If you suspect that what you are paying for cement is unfairly high, you are right. A paper prepared by the Fair Trading Commission in 2009 demonstrated that the protectionist duties levied by the Government of Jamaica led to higher cement prices.”

He charged that the Jamaican Government has devised policies which protect CCCL and which has resulted in “higher cement prices and hence higher construction and housing costs for Jamaicans from all walks of life”.

Dr Dawes also noted that the last time a dividend was paid out was in 2005, largely because CCCL was unprofitable until it ended a lease agreement with direct owner, Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL).

He added, “It was only through Jamaican shareholder activism that the lease agreement was terminated and CCCL began to experience record growth and profits.”

The medical doctor expressed his fury that, now that the company was moving towards the possibility of paying dividends again, the parent company, again, had cobbled together a scheme to disable the Jamaican company.

He stated, “A major expansion is planned for 2022. The company is almost debt-free after paying off billions in debt. Then news broke in August that concrete steps were being taken to resume dividend payments. Finally, after nearly 20 years in the wilderness, minor shareholders would get their manna. Sadly, this will not be so.”

He said, “Cemex has now come up with a plan to create an even bigger non-taxable expense that will rip profits out of CCCL and repatriate to Mexico, in the fashion of the absentee plantation owners in the days of slavery.”

Theoc agrees: “When you think about the company's existing profit margin over the last five years, which averaged 11 per cent, and for you to take four per cent of the profit, you are taking four-eleventh of the profit of the company out and you really have no assurance they are going to add any value. This could be equal to $9 billion over the next 10 years in value could be coming out of the company.”

He said that both the Jamaican Government and shareholders would be the losers, adding that he fears the resolution will pass in today's meeting as “Cemex did the same thing to TCL recently and they have enough votes to pass the resolution with ease.”