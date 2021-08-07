Minto Family Foundation continues philanthropy in Waterford

The Minto Family Foundation on Wednesday staged a back-to-school fair for residents of Waterford, St Catherine, the community that it has been helping annually.

The event comes a year after the foundation, as part of its thrust to help people cope with the ravages of COVID-19, provided groceries and school supplies to the community with assistance from Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

The foundation's founder Paula Minto, who is from Waterford, now lives in the United States and has been using every opportunity to give back to her community.