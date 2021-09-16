Mischief!
Junior minister labels WhatsApp messages purportedly from his account as ‘fake news’Thursday, September 16, 2021
|
Minister of state in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Robert Morgan was forced to take to the media yesterday to rubbish the content of a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation which he was allegedly involved in.
“It has come to my attention that there is a fake WhatsApp message purporting to be from me, regarding Cabinet colleagues, circulating on social media. This is false, malicious and defamatory,” said Morgan.
“I wish to state unequivocally, I had no such conversation with anyone. I have referred the matter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, and my attorneys. When we find the perpetrators of this cybercrime we will use all the legal avenues available to us to bring them to justice,” added Morgan.
He pointed out that he was recording messages for an international event dealing with education at the time the WhatsApp messages were reportedly sent.
“I just want the public to be very aware about fake news and persons who spread things around with malicious intent,” said Morgan.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy