Minister of state in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Robert Morgan was forced to take to the media yesterday to rubbish the content of a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation which he was allegedly involved in.

“It has come to my attention that there is a fake WhatsApp message purporting to be from me, regarding Cabinet colleagues, circulating on social media. This is false, malicious and defamatory,” said Morgan.

“I wish to state unequivocally, I had no such conversation with anyone. I have referred the matter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, and my attorneys. When we find the perpetrators of this cybercrime we will use all the legal avenues available to us to bring them to justice,” added Morgan.

He pointed out that he was recording messages for an international event dealing with education at the time the WhatsApp messages were reportedly sent.

“I just want the public to be very aware about fake news and persons who spread things around with malicious intent,” said Morgan.