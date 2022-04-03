Miss Lou-Lou's day of Grace

OCHO RIOS, St Ann —Centenarian Louisa “Miss Lou-Lou” Harris McDonald got her wish last Wednesday.

That's when a team from Grace Foods pitched a large red tent and invited McDonald and her neighbours to a day dedicated to simply making people feel good. About 30 people showed up to once again celebrate Miss Lou-Lou's 100th birthday, enjoy plates of delicious food and they all left with bags of goodies from Grace.

Employees at GraceKennedy Ltd had seen Miss Lou-Lou's story in the Jamaica Observer, and jumped at the opportunity to include her and the wider Linton Park community in the company's celebration of its 100-year anniversary.

“I'm filled with a lot of joy to see everyone here to celebrate my mother and I appreciate it so much. If my mommy was strong she would be out here helping the Grace team to set up and all of that,” said her daughter, Cherry McDonald.

Throughout the day as lively music played in the background, Miss Lou-Lou had some soup and a slice of a huge birthday cake, chatted with old friends she hadn't seen in a while and soaked up all the compliments sent her way. She has spent years providing meals to anyone who needed it, even if it meant she had nothing to eat. Now, at her age, it's impossible for her to keep up her generous acts.

“We hear stories of her giving back when she never had anything. So as part of our 100-year celebration we really want to say thanks to those who have given to the society. This is our way of saying thanks to Miss Louisa by journeying to the hills of Linton Park to celebrate,” Grace Foods and Services Ltd General Manager Tamara Thompson told the Jamaica Observer.

It was a rainy day so there was not a lot of dancing but those who turned out for the event clearly had fun. Among them was Louisa's youngest daughter, Beverly McDonald, and her children who made the three-hour trip from Kingston to the rural community where she grew up.

“Growing up we were very poor and my mother use to work hard and clean people house. So even sometimes when she get her lunch she would bring it home for her kids. This celebration that Grace is doing now, she deserves it. This is just for all the good things she did for us and the community,” said Beverly. “I feel very happy about what Grace is doing right now and I know my mother feels good right now.”

Hermine McDonald, another of Miss Lou-Lou's daughters, said she was flabbergasted when promotion and events supervisor at Grace Foods, Carlene Holness, told her they planned a visit to the community.

“I feel so happy that somebody remember us in this area. Right now I'm begging God to let me live to see her age. I'm proud to see the turnout and I can't thank Grace enough,” she said.

For CEO of GraceKennedy Foods Domestic, Frank James, the visit to Linton Park was a day well spent. After reading Miss Lou-Lou's story in the Observer, he said, the company immediately saw the synergies between her approach to life and its values. During the visit, he presented her with a plaque on behalf of the Linton Park community.

“We not only celebrating 100 years but are celebrating all that she has done throughout her 100 years. Miss Louisa has given selflessly to her community. She has always shared all that she has, especially by cooking for all members of her community even when it meant she would have to do without. In the same way, at GraceKennedy we believe in giving back to the community and sharing; so we found it perfectly aligned to come and celebrate with her as we celebrate 100 years,” said James.

“As a business our purpose is uniting people, improving lives and Miss Louisa's life reflected that. She brought the community together using food and improved the lives of her neighbours and took good care of her children as well,” he added.