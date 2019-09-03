Miss Lou to be celebrated for 100 days

The Minister of Culture, Gender,

Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has officially launched Miss Lou 100 —

commemorating the centenary of “the mother of Jamaican culture”, the Honourable

Louise Bennett Coverley.

Speaking at a Service of Honour and Praise at Coke Memorial Methodist Church in downtown Kingston on Sunday, Grange said: “Miss Lou devoted her life to restore and redeem the language of the mass of the people. Amid great criticism from the well-to-do who now ruled the society, Miss Lou almost single-handedly brought confidence and respect to our Jamaican Language.”

Grange said it was fitting to begin the celebrations at Coke Memorial Methodist Church, where Louise Bennett, at the age of 17, made her first public appearance, reciting a Jamaican dialect poem she had written.

Grange thanked the church for its role in nurturing and showcasing Miss Lou’s talent and urged all churches across the island to participate in the celebration of Miss Lou 100.

Miss Lou 100 is being celebrated over the course of 100 days starting from September 1, 2019.