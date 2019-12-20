Miss World celebrated by Jamaicans in London

Miss World 2019

Toni-Ann Singh was honoured by Jamaicans in the United Kingdom (UK) at a special

reception at the High Commission in London on Thursday (Dec 19).

High Commissioner Seth George Ramocan, who hosted the event, said Toni-Ann’s coronation had capped off a year of accomplishments for the island.

Ramocan said Miss Singh’s victory was both inspiring and well deserved, adding that Jamaicans in the UK and across the world are proudly celebrating with her.

Singh expressed gratitude for the reception and support from the diaspora. “There are no words to express how grateful I am. The journey has had its difficulties, but I don’t complain because God knows everything. I am just grateful for whatever He has in store for us. I am grateful to be able to represent women and girls from all over the world and for them to see what can be done when you walk in your purpose. I am really grateful for this reception,” she said.

During the reception, newly appointed Bishop of Dover, Rose Hudson Wilkin, said a special prayer for the new Miss World.

Chevening scholar, Tishauna Mullings, who hails from the parish of St. Thomas where Miss Singh was born, performed a special poem she had written. Talented young pianist and singer of Jamaican heritage, Adrianna Forbes-Dorant, gave a special rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Waters.’