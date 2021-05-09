Missing Texas tourist found safe in Jamaica

Jamaican authorities say they have located a missing 20-year-old American national.

Officers say Sazoun Grayer of Buckner Boulevard, Dallas Texas U.S.A. who has been missing since Monday (May 03) was located on Sunday evening and is expected to be reunited with his family in the United States shortly

BUZZ reached out to the Jamaica Constabulary Force to find out where Grayer was found, however, they noted that they did not have such details.

