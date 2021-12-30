Missing university student found

LUCEA, Hanover – Challene Evans, the 27-year-old University of the West Indies student who went missing in the community of Orchard in Hanover on Christmas Day has been found.

The young woman was found Wednesday afternoon about 3:22 on the Orchard Beach in Hopewell. The beach is located adjacent to the Northern Coastal Highway, with the community in which she went missing located on the other side of the road.

Superintendent of Police Sharon Beeput told the Jamaica Observer that the young woman was taken to hospital for assessment.

“She is recuperating well. Apparently [she is] a little bit dehydrated but she is getting some medical attention,” said Superintendent Beeput.

Beeput said the police were not able to say if the young woman was lost or what is the circumstances that led her to the beach.

“She is not in a state as yet where she can explain what had happened to her and what went wrong. We just want to know that she recuperates, gets back her energy and she is alive and well.”

Evans, who is from the community of Clifton in Hanover, went missing shortly after 7:00 am on Christmas Day. She was reportedly visiting her child's father in Orchard when she ran from the house. Her child's grandfather, Neville “Bibby” Humphry, told the Observer that she was depressed.

It is reported earlier that Evans last had a conversation with her father on the phone on Christmas Day, during which she asked him to come get her. She reportedly told the father that she was in a river that had no water.