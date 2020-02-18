Mississippi communities put under flash-flood warning as heavy rains persist

Mississippi communities put under flash-flood warning as heavy rains persistTuesday, February 18, 2020
|
Heavy rains are expected to continue battering sections of the southern United States as forecasters warn the flood-ravaged region to .
Authorities in hard-hit Mississippi have urged residents in Jackson not to return home before receiving the all-clear after flash flooding devastated the city on Monday.
The American is projecting the greatest likelihood of heavy rains in a band from eastern Louisiana, across central parts of Mississippi and Alabama, and into far west Georgia.Weather Prediction Center
According to reports from the Associated Press (AP), some areas in central Mississippi were subject to a flash flood watch as the National Weather Service said as much as two inches (five centimetres) of rain, and even more in some spots, were expected to fall in a short amount of time.
A wetter-than-usual winter has been nothing but a nightmare for reservoir managers, who, on several agonising occasions, have had to release excess water, which worsens flooding for some people living downstream.
“The receding flood left muddy water marks on the sides of cars at the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community in suburban Ridgeland, not far from where managers of the Ross Barnett Reservoir have been trying to contain the swollen Pearl River,” AP noted.
There has been no information on deaths as a result of the ensuing floods.
