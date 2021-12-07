Mixed reactions from overseas employment workers to vaccine

THE Ministry of Labour and Social Security says that there continues to be mixed reactions to its drive to vaccinate Jamaican workers in the Overseas Employment Programme (OEP) in both the United States and Canada.

In a recent report to Parliament's Economy and Production Committee, the ministry said that, in the United States, approximately 90 per cent of just over 3,300 agricultural workers and 60 per cent of 780 hospitality workers, who are currently employed there, have agreed to take the vaccine.

“Some United States employers have expressed concern about accommodating unvaccinated workers, and have requested that either the workers be fully vaccinated, or they be informed that they should be prepared to be vaccinated shortly after arrival in the United States,” the report stated.

“However, some employers have also indicated a willingness to accept unvaccinated workers. On many of the farms it is difficult to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated workers due to limited housing. The liaison officers are working diligently to convince unvaccinated workers to get vaccinated,” the reported added.

It stated that, in terms of the overseas workers in Canada, that country's Government has taken the necessary steps to make vaccines available to foreigner workers employed there. Upon arrival at the airport, each group of workers is provided with information about the vaccine and presented with the option to be vaccinated. This has also met with varying levels of success.

In March 2021 when the process commenced, hesitancy rates were quite high among the Jamaican workers, measures to provide more information to workers about the vaccine and the vaccination process prior to their departure from Jamaica saw the rates increasing to approximately 75 per cent of each group of 100 workers, during the April to May 2021 period. But, the vaccine-hesitancy rates started to climb again in June, with the number of workers willing to take the shot falling to an estimated 35 per cent of each group.

The ministry said that the health authorities in most provinces have collaborated with employers and the Jamaica Liaison Service to set up vaccination sites on the farms.

Whilst precise data is not available at this time, the ministry said it has been informed that many workers are now taking the opportunity to get vaccinated.

The ministry said that it is anticipated that, by the end of the season, 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the workers would have been vaccinated. Nine thousand Jamaican workers are currently employed in Canada through placement under the Overseas Employment Programme.