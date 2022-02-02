Mixed responses to DPP's ruling

A number of Jamaicans in the capital city on Monday give mixed responses to the ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) that no criminal charges ought to be brought against former agriculture minister, Floyd Green and Councillor Andrew Bellamy for alleged breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

In a video that went viral, Green and a number of people were seen at a birthday birthday celebration at the R Hotel in St Andrew last September, on a Government-designated no-movement day which served as a COVID-19 containment measure.

However, the ODPP noted that Green and Bellamy were among the categories of people exempted under the no-movement clause in the Act.

Green resigned from the Cabinet at the time but last month was recalled by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a shuffle. He is now minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The ODPP had also said that as a matter of strict law it was its interpretation that the R Hotel may be in breach of the DRMA and left it to the police to initiate any prosecution if they believe that it is appropriate to do so.

Here are the views of Jamaicans with whom the Jamaica Observer spoke.

Michelle

Honestly, it is like the ministers are above the law and she the [DPP] stated that they had permission to move about on no-movement day. I don't know why they want to press charges against the hotel. I think it is wrong, because supposed the hotel nuh know seh dem a go keep something?

Jennifer

Mr Green not supposed to get charged. The hotel know about the protocol and they didn't prevent the function from being held. We are human beings and everybody needs a little enjoyment, regardless; nobody wants to be stuck in their house without enjoyment. It was nothing detrimental to cause harm to anyone, he was just being a human. If anything, is the hotel they should investigate. If it was not Mr Green it could be somebody else, but because Mr Green is in high society the people want the book to be thrown at him. Mr Green should take care of himself and if he wants a chef, I am a chef, so come find mi and mek mi cook for you so you don't have to go anywhere for them to put you in problems.

Melvin Scott

I believe this is the reason why Jamaica is not where it is supposed to be in the 21st century; everyone is not being charged accordingly. The DPP should understand that Green should be charged. The protocol was not only for the commuters and civilians of Jamaica but based also for all of us in entirety. There are rules and protocols that are not meant to be broken. Everyone should follow the protocols, including the homeless. Floyd Green should not have the chance of not following the protocols. His own party made the protocols and in such a case everybody should abide. I do not agree to the hotel facing sanctions. The hotel should not be made a scapegoat. The direction to look is at the persons who were the core of the fault, the person who was in the wrongdoing.

Oliver Dwyer

My opinion is that these people were government people and they were exempt. Friends were having a get-together at a hotel, not on the outside. The hotel should be the one not to grant them the privilege to keep a party. If anybody should be charged, it is the hotel operators.

Donald Miller

We done see how Jamaica run. There is one rule for one and one rule for the other. If you is a big man, you get away with all the crimes but if you are a small citizen, you pay the penalty for no reason. Of course the hotel must face punishment. When me watch the news and see how dem a enjoy dem self, mi nuh think that did really right. Me see police lock up a man yesterday [Sunday] in Half-Way-Tree for not wearing a mask. Him a sell two likkle fruits fi try and mek a living. When you see dem likkle youth deh a sell two likkle fruit, you fi try and help them up and not break them down. Mr Green dem can get weh wid anything but we the likkle man in the streets always a pay the penalty, and it nuh fair. A dat breed up crime in Jamaica. Me think seh dem shoulda do the right thing.