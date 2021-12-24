Mixed views on no-music rule for Brown's Town Grand Market

BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — As a teenager Wayne would save his money throughout the year so he could spend it all at Grand Market on Christmas Eve. That's when, decked out in his best outfit, he would meet up with high school classmates for shopping and a bit of partying.

Today, the 34-year-old vendor, who opted not to provide his last name, tries hard to hold onto the joy felt during his childhood days. Much has changed because of the novel coronavirus. The St Ann Municipal Corporation has put up a Christmas tree but Wayne doubts grand market celebrations will be much fun.

“There is no grand market without music. How people fi have fun when people come out fi the music? When a man a dance to music if him would [usually] drink one Heineken, him drink two,” he said. “No money nah spend because if no music is not there nobody nah come out. No extra liquor, jerk chicken, fish, no clothes nah go sell because nobody nah go buy no clothes. Some people nah go come out… Keep it like how it normally keep; worse this heap a lockdown from when. Give people freedom, ease them mind,” he said.

Brown's Town has earned the reputation of staging one of the largest grand markets in the country, attracting thousands of vendors and shoppers from all 14 parishes. Last year, the first living with the pandemic, it ended at 9:00 pm. It will run from 6:00 am until midnight this year.

But even with the extended hours, there are strict measures in place, in line with the safety protocols rolled out across the country. No parties are allowed and Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, who heads the St Ann Police, has warned that he and his team will not be afraid to act. They will be making sure the closing hours are adhered to and will be on the lookout for revellers whose loud music usually attracts crowds on Christmas Eve. According to the lawman, his warning also goes for store owners who typically have music blaring from speakers to attract customers.

Residents are split over the plan to clamp down on sound systems. While some, like Wayne, think the music is what makes Grand Market grand, others, like vendor Alrick Denton, agree with SSP Powell's stance.

“I have no problem with that, not this time. With the crime that is happening police need time to look around… it is a distraction fi a lot of things so it's a cover-up… no music! At the end of the day, we have to sacrifice somewhere for the better good of tomorrow… it's health over wealth,” said Denton.

He believes the lack of music pales in comparison to the bigger problem: People are just not shopping.

“It's a domino effect, when you have money you spend money because money is in circulation. This time a year me would [usually] gone a Kingston gone pick up goods… So what mi go do? Sit down inna dream world say, 'Tomorrow it ago happen?' It would start already… the domino effect not taking place,” he said.

But, according to Mayor of St Ann Sydney Stewart, vendors should soon see an uptick in business.

“We are going to be allowing some of these vendors to spend a little longer in the streets… I'm expecting that we will be seeing a little more in circulation of money this Christmas than last year. While the virus still exists, I think the number of restrictions was lifted so people are now able to operate more freely,” Stewart said.

SSP Powell said since December 1 the police have been working with the municipal corporation to maintain order on the streets and ensure a safer holiday season. Police have been dispersed across the parish especially in the major towns such as Ocho Rios, Brown's Town and St Ann's Bay.

“We have scaled down administrative functions so most of our attention is on the towns to provide more police presence… to mitigate against traffic pile-up and prevent the vendors from vending in unauthorised areas,” he explained.

“If they permit some streets to be used by the vendors, then we will see how best we can police around those. We are also trying to stave off robberies and so covert and overt presence will be in some places. We are focused on financial institutions, and we are saying if they have large sums of cash that need to be moved, they can consult us, and we will provide free service to them,” Powell added.

— Donicka Robinson