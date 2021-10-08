MMA star Conor McGregor reps Reggae Boyz player ahead of US clash

Just ahead of the clash between the United States Men’s Soccer Team and Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz on Thursday, there was some high profile support for at least one of the ‘boyz’.

Devon ‘Speedy’ Williams got a major shout out from MMA star Conor McGregor heading into the World Cup qualifier which saw the Irishman wishing him good luck.

“Good luck tonight my man Speedy! Thank you for my signed National Jamaican jersey! Speedy is a member of the Jamaican National team, and they’re playing USA tonight in a world cup qualifier for the 2022 world cup,” McGregor posted to his official Instagram page. The caption was accompanied by McGregor showing off his Jamaican jersey with a big smile plastered across his face.

The high profile McGregor also used the opportunity to shed some light on his connection to Williams, indicating the Reggae Boyz player is part of a new pool of clients for the Paradigm Sports Management group.

“We are going to do big things with Paradigm Sports soccer/ football division for all of these young, up and coming athletes, watch,” his caption continued. “Contracts! Big contracts. It’s all we know. From Jamaica to Ireland and all the way back to you Jamaica, thank you and I love you”

Despite the support, Williams was unable to prevent the Jamaican team from succumbing to a 2-0 loss to the US team which has now put the Jamaican World Cup hopes in the balance.

The 29-year-old Williams plays for Miami FC in the USL Championship where he is mainly deployed as a midfielder. He has 17 caps for the Reggae Boyz.