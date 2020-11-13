Footballer Mo Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool and Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Egyptian Football Association made the revelation in a statement on Friday. He has been placed in self-isolation.

A statement by Egypt’s football governing body said the football star is not suffering from any symptoms and that the rest of the team has tested negative.

The news comes the day before Egypt is due to face Togo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cairo.

“Our international star has been subject to undergo medical protocol after our national team’s doctor, Mohamed Abou Elela, liaised with his English club, Liverpool. In addition, he was requested to self-isolate in his room and not make any contact with anyone,” the statement said.

The Egyptian FA said Salah, 28, will undergo further tests “in the coming hours.”