MoBay deputy mayor underscores role of municipal corporations

MoBay deputy mayor underscores role of municipal corporationsThursday, September 02, 2021
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Deputy mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has underscored the role of municipal corporations in local governance.
Speaking during a 'Let's Talk' virtual forum on Monday, Councillor Vernon noted that municipal corporations work with other government agencies to administer and deliver wide-ranging services to citizens islandwide. He said these entities include the Jamaica Constabulary Force, National Water Commission, National Works Agency, National Solid Waste Management Authority, and public health departments.
“Together, they work to ensure that the municipal corporations' functions and responsibilities are fulfilled. Together, they ensure that roads [and] street lights are kept in good condition, there is water in remote communities, and that we, as citizens, live a comfortable life and have access to all the basic amenities that should be offered by a government,” he added.
The deputy mayor said effecting these services also requires the input of the corporations' various departments.
These, he noted, include the Poor Relief Department, roads and works, parish disaster committees, commercial services, planning, and the administrative arm, among others
“It is very important that, as Jamaicans, you understand the roles and functions of your local authority,” Councillor Vernon added.
The online event was organised by the Kiwanis Club Rose Hall and Bethel Town in St James.
— JIS
