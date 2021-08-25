MoBay mourns passing of teacher, businessman

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Montego Bay business and education communities have reacted with shock and disbelief following news of Sunday's COVID-19-related passing of an educator and a business operator, as the death toll from the virus continues to climb across the country.

On Sunday, during the Pfizer vaccine blitz for children 12 years and older at the Mount Alvernia High School for girls in the resort city, the school's principal, Kayon Whyne, had to be whisked away from the site upon learning of the passing of one of her well-loved teachers, Kesha Whyte.

The shocked principal was too overwhelmed with grief to return to the well-attended vaccination blitz.

A distraught Whyne told the Jamaica Observer on Monday that “the school family is devastated” at the passing of the business education teacher's death.

“... This teacher was everything to her students and her colleagues. Myself, being a new principal, felt at home with persons like Kesha at Mount Alvernia. It will take a while for us to fully process the information,” said the grieving principal, who broke down in tears during the telephone interview.

One of the fondest memories that Whyne had of the outstanding business education teacher was of her applying copious amounts of sanitiser at a recent photo shoot for the graduating class at the school.

“At our graduation ceremony we had a face- to-face ceremony and when the date was finally announced and we got the go ahead from the Ministry of Health, she was there for the gown fitting, for the photo shoot for the girls' graduation pictures, with all protocols observed. I keep remembering the fact that she had on her mask and she sprayed and sprayed and sprayed just trying to ensure that everyone was protected at the photo shoot.”

Education officer Shamar Brisett chimed in during a three-way telephone call: “We lost a great one, a powerful member of staff at Mount Alvernia High School, a powerful member of the Ministry of Education.”

Director in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Dr Michelle Pinnock also expressed regret at Whyte's passing.

“We learnt recently of the death of one of our teachers from Mount Alvernia. I am not to be able to say whether the teacher was vaccinated or not. We are not able to state the cause of death, but what we do know is that we regret the passing of the teacher. We pray for the strength of her family and, of course, the school family in particular,” Dr Pinnock said.

Meanwhile, members of the business community have expressed shock at the passing of David Wint, operator of the David Subs boutique fashion stores.

Angella Whitter, director of Whitter Group, operators of Whitter Village, home of one of the popular David Subs outlet, described the businessman as a very dedicated individual.

“It's sad to learn of his passing. He was a very good person; he was so dedicated [and] was a very good businessman. He was one of the first persons who started to bring fashion to another level in Montego Bay and opened this store. So I think Montego Bay has lost another good stalwart in business,” she said.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Janet Silvera also expressed regret at Wint's passing.

“I am very sad at David's passing, very sad. His death has left me shocked,” said Silvera.